Prepping for Ultraviolence: The Cast of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Dishes on Their Physical New Gig

The cast of the hotly anticipated off-Broadway run of the stage adaptation of the classic novel, A Clockwork Orange, just met the press and BWW was there to take you inside the special day!

The vibrant cast of young actors was on hand to dish about their new gig and let us in on some of their prep for the intensely physical piece, including a stunning six-hour callback that left many in shock (and even drove some to drink).

Richard Ridge chatted up the hot young star of the play, Jonno Davies, about his history with the show and what he has done to prepare for his off-Broadway run.

"Physically, emotionally, vocally, it's draining. It takes a lot of work, a lot of self-preservation when it comes to food, sleep, and not drinking too much, unfortunately." The young actor explained, "When you play Alex DeLarge for 90 minutes the first thing you want to do is have a stiff drink to calm your nerves a bit. But unfortunately that's not something we can do."

Cast member Jimmy Brooks recalled the intense final callback for the play, "The final call back was six and a half hours long. It was three hours of dancing, warm ups. The entire floor was sweaty. Everyone looked like they ran a marathon."

He continues, "When we were done, I was just flooded with emotion. Like, "What the hell just happened these last six hours?" I just ran over to Central Park, got a beer, and just sat on a rock drinking."

See the our full meet and greet with the cast below and get a better idea what audiences are in for with this shocking new production!

Direct from a sold-out, critically-acclaimed London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying stage production of A Clockwork Orange, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, begins previews Saturday, September 2, 2017, with an opening night of Monday, September 25, 2017, for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through January 6, 2018. This production celebrates the centennial of Anthony Burgess' birth, in 1917.

Joining London star Jonno Davies - who makes his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex DeLarge - is Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as a swing.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of ultra-violence and sexuality. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book was first published in 1962, and when Stanley Kubrick's ground-breaking film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

Related Articles