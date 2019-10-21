Pre-Sale Begins Today For HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE; On Sale Dates Announced!
Ticketing information has been announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive - written by Paula Vogel, directed by Mark Brokaw, and starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning today at 10:00am EST through Monday, October 28 at 9:59am EST.
Presale tickets are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members beginning Monday, October 28 at 10:00am EST through Monday, November 4 at 9:59am EST. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.
Single tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, November 6 at 10:00am EST online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at The Friedman Theatre box office.
How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, April 22, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
The thrilling Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).
How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.
Additional casting and the design team will be announced at a later date.
Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.
To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.
