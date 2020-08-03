Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Tony Nominee Tim Minchin on New TV Show, UPRIGHT, MATILDA Film, More

Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Tony Nominee Tim Minchin on New TV Show, UPRIGHT, MATILDA Film, MoreOn today's 50th episode of "Tell Me More," Matt speaks with star of stage and screen, two-time Tony-nominated writer Tim Minchin. From comedy specials to playing Judas in the "Jesus Christ Superstar" arena tour, Minchin has proven himself to be a multi-talented performer for well over a decade. With appearances on TV and film mixed in, Minchin continued writing, penning the music and lyrics for the musicals "Matilda" and "Groundhog Day."

Now, Minchin is back again front and center in an incredible new television series that he stars in and co-wrote called "Upright." After premiering to rave reviews in the UK and Australia last year, the show will begin streaming in North America on August 6 on the Sundance Now streaming service.

In the show, Minchin's character Lucky has to get across Australia to see his dying mother, but instead of flying, he decides to drive and to bring his upright piano with him. Very quickly, his plans go awry and he is forced to make the trip with a teenage semi-runaway named Meg.

The show is part "Odd Couple," part "Fleabag," part "Parks and Rec," but, on the whole, is a wonderfully funny, dramatic, and sweet story about what family - by any definition - means.

Listen to the episode here:

"Upright" Trailer:

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com


