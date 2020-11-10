Podcast: BroadwayRadio Chats with Michael Riedel on 'Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway'

Riedel discusses the shows that shaped Broadway during the 1990s.

On the new episode of "Tell Me More," BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini speaks with New York Post theatre columnist and New York Times Best Selling author Michael Riedel. For many, Riedel is the snarky, sharp-tongued gossip columnist who has skewered Broadway for decades.

However, as he did in his first book about the American theatre "Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway" in his new book "Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway" - available today - Riedel weaves together over 150 interviews to chronicle the people, money, and power that created the blockbuster shows of the 1990s and the early 2000s.

In their conversation, Matt and Michael talk about "Sunset Boulevard," "The Producers," and "Ragtime," the very different voice that he writes with in his books as opposed to his columns, and what lessons we can learn from Broadway's response to 9/11 that might be applicable to the industry's recovery from the coronavirus.

