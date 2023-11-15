Pianist Vienna Teng To Play Two Shows At Club Passim in December

Taiwanese-American pianist and singer-songwriter Vienna Teng will perform two shows at Club Passim on December 4. The software engineer turned musician has drawn numerous comparisons from journalists ranging from Sarah McLachlan and Tori Amos to classical composer Fréderic Chopin. Vienna's captivating live performances and thoughtful online presence has built a devoted following across generations and continents. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Vienna released her debut album Waking Hour, in 2002 getting airplay locally on WBOS and landing her on NPR's Weekend Edition, The Late Show with David Letterman, and the top of Amazon's music charts. Her 2013 album Aims became the first album to win four Independent Music Awards. She also composed the music for The Fourth Messenger by playwright Tanya Shaffer, which premiered in 2013 and was a featured production in the 2017 New York Musical Theater Festival.

A computer science major before she was a recording artist, Vienna is a nerd at heart, as comfortable in spreadsheets as the spotlight. She returned to academia in 2010 to study environmental sustainability, which led to a new career working on climate change, energy and waste issues. She also became a bonus parent to her partner's two kids, and in early 2020 welcomed a newborn addition to the family – just in time for pandemic lockdown.

Her newest song “We've Got You” marked the start of a new chapter for Vienna, where her environmental and musical vocations converged. In 2022, she launched a “music x climate action” community on Patreon, combining monthly livestream shows and recording studio updates with Zoom climate action sessions, as well as working one-on-one with patrons on their own climate projects. On the road, she's started hosting workshops between concerts, bringing members of her audience together to share knowledge and take real steps for climate – events that participants have described as “life-changing,” “rocket fuel,” and “the perfect antidote to despair.”

Vienna Teng will perform at Club Passim on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 p.m and 9:30 p.m.

