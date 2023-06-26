Photos & Video: See Andy Mientus, Krystina Alabado and Noah J. Ricketts in TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Bucks County Playhouse

Starring Andy Mientus (“Spring Awakening”), Krystina Alabado (“Mean Girls”) and Noah J. Ricketts (“Disney’s Frozen”), the Bucks County Playhouse production of “Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” opened on Saturday, June 24. Directed by Eric Rosen, the show will run in the historic New Hope playhouse through July 15.

The current production of “Tick, Tick … Boom” is part of the Playhouse’s 2023 season which is produced by the Playhouse’s Tony-award winning producers, Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, and Producer Josh Fiedler. Goodman, was one of the original producers of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Off-Broadway in 2001 and a friend of Jonathan Larson’s prior to his unexpected death.

“Before ‘Rent’ I gave Jonathan Larson his very first reading of ‘Boho Days’ which later became ‘Tick… Tick… Boom!’,” says Goodman. “I have always loved his music and how he captured that moment when a brilliant artist turns 30 and still waiting for his real life to begin.”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” is a high-octane rock musical that follows the life of a young composer facing 30 with little to show for it. Based on his life before he wrote “Rent,” Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” is a youthful, vibrant, and moving rock musical reminding us that sometimes dreams can come true.

﻿In addition to Mientus, Alabado and Ricketts, the cast includes Jonathan Mousset (The Fulton’s “Cinderella”) as the Jonathan/Michael understudy and Nia Ashleigh (“The Lion King”) as the Susan understudy. Musical Director is Rodney Bush. Jack Magaw (BCP’s “American Jade” and “Tommy and Me”) is Scenic Designer. Lighting Designer is Paul Miller (Broadway’s “Amazing Grace” and “The Illusionists”). Costume designer is Devario Simmons (Clubbed Thumb’s “Tumancho”). Ashton Michael Corey (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” and the National Tour of “On Your Feet”) is Sound Designer. Stivo Arnoczy (BCP’s “American Jade”) is Projection Designer. Peter Wolf is Production Stage Manager. Jason Carroll is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

Jonathan Larson received the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Rent”. He also won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and the 1994 Richard Rodgers Award for “Rent” and twice received The Gilman & Gonzales-Falla Theatre Foundation's Commendation Award. In 1989 he was granted the Stephen Sondheim Award from American Music Theatre Festival, where he contributed to the musical "Sitting on the Edge of the Future." In 1988 he won the Richard Rodgers Development Grant for his rock musical “Superbia,” which was staged at Playwrights Horizon. He composed the score for the musical “J.P. Morgan Saves the Nation,” which was presented by En Garde Arts in 1995. Mr. Larson performed his rock monologue “Tick, Tick... Boom!” at Second Stage Theatre, The Village Gate and New York Theatre Workshop. “Rent,” his rock opera based on "La Boheme," had its world premiere on February 13, 1996, at New York Theatre Workshop. Mr. Larson died unexpectedly of an aortic aneurysm on January 25, 1996, ten days before his 36th birthday. His music (including songs cut from his shows) is archived in the Library of Congress.

