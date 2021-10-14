Photos: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Cast Members Ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Yesterday, the cast of The Lehman Trilogy, including Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester, went to the part of Manhattan where much of the production is set: Wall Street. The New York Stock Exchange invited the cast to ring the Closing Bell 134 years after The Lehman Brothers became an official member in 1887.

The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, and directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, is currently playing at the Nederlander Theatre. Opening Night is set for tonight, Thursday, October 14.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening. And the company welcomes the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.

