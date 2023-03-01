Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE BLACK VERSION Improv Show Makes Its NYC Debut!

The Black Version made their New York City debut for Black History Month this weekend at Manhattan West’s Midnight Theatre.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Direct from a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and their sold out monthly show at The Groundlings Theatre (LA), The Black Version made their New York City debut for Black History Month this weekend at Manhattan West's Midnight Theatre. See photos from the show!

The cast of The Black Version includes Jordan Black (SNL, Community), Nyima Funk (Wild N' Out), Daniele Gaither (MadTV), Phil LaMarr (MadTV), Gary Anthony Williams (Boondocks) under the direction of Karen Maruyama. The band included Lamont Sydnor (musical director) on drums, Carnell Harrell on keyboard.

This incredibly funny and groundbreaking improv show begins when the director asks the audience to suggest a popular film title and then the cast, right there on the spot, improvises the "Black version" of that film, complete with its improvised soundtrack, dance numbers, DVD extras, audition reels, and much more.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION

The Cast of THE BLACK VERSION



