Photos: See Laurence Fishburne, Katrina Lenk, Miriam Silverman & More in New York Stage and Film Summer Season

New York Stage and Film recently wrapped up their 2023 Summer Season at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

See photos from the season below!



The 2023 Summer Season at Marist began with a VIP Reception and Kick-Off concert on July 14 with “Joe Iconis & Family.” The season also included a new play workshop written and performed by Laurence Fishburne; a new musical workshop of A Wrinkle in Time; the launch of a new initiative to develop dance-driven musicals with Paradise Ballroom, created by Princess Lockerooo and Harold O’Neal; and play readings by Sopan Deb, Beth Henley, Emily Kaczmarek, and Jason Kim.



For 38 years, NYSAF has operated as a vital incubator for artists and their work, a catalyst for stories that continue across the country and around the world. This was their first fully concentrated season on the Marist College campus, with four weeks of programming and more than 200 artists. 50+ new stories developed for stage and screen were developed between workshops, readings, residencies, and Filmmakers’ Workshop. And they doubled their audience attendance from 2022 to 2023.