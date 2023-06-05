Photos: See Ato Blankson-Wood, Solea Pfeiffer & More in Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater begins previews for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare’s classic drama HAMLET on Thursday, June 8.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photos: See Ato Blankson-Wood, Solea Pfeiffer & More in Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater begins previews for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare’s classic drama HAMLET on Thursday, June 8. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, HAMLET will have an extended run of nine weeks, running at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park through Sunday, August 6 with an official opening on Wednesday, June 28.

See rehearsal photos below!

HAMLET and Public Works’ THE TEMPEST (running August 27-September 3) will be the final Free Shakespeare in the Park productions at The Delacorte Theater before it is temporarily closed for renovations to improve accessibility, audience comfort, back-of-house operations, and to re-clad the facade in reclaimed wood sourced from around New York City, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the project. During the renovations, The Public will offer free outdoor programming across all five boroughs celebrating Free Shakespeare in the Park's legacy, with additional details to be announced. Free Shakespeare in the Park will return to its newly renovated home at The Delacorte in 2025. 

To increase access to Free Shakespeare in the Park tickets for all New Yorkers, free tickets are distributed in a variety of ways across all five boroughs. Free tickets to HAMLET may be acquired on the day of the performance in person at The Delacorte Theater, in person at a borough distribution site, via an in-person lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street, or through a digital lottery via the TodayTix mobile app. All tickets are subject to availability. More details, including the schedule of borough ticket distributions, can be found at thepublic.nyc/FSITP-Tix.

The complete cast of HAMLET includes Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet), Mikhail Calliste (Player), Liam Craig (Understudy), Brandon Gill (Guildenstern/Opening Vocalist), Safiya Harris (Gentlewoman/Ensemble), Lauryn Hayes (Player), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Osric/Priest), Greg Hildreth (Gravedigger), LaWanda Hopkins (Player), Jaylon Jamal (Ensemble), Trí Lê (Barnardo/Ensemble), Colby Lewis (First Player/Opening Vocalist), Cornelius McMoyler (Gravedigger’s Assistant/Ensemble), Warner Miller (Horatio), Daniel Pearce (Polonius), Solea Pfeiffer (Ophelia), Nick Rehberger (Laertes), Laughton Royce (Messenger/Ensemble), Lance Alexander Smith (Marcellus/Opening Vocalist/Ensemble), John Douglas Thompson (Claudius), Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude), Myxolydia Tyler (Understudy), William Oliver Watkins (Understudy), Lark White (Sailor/Ensemble), Mitchell Winter (Rosencrantz), and Bryce Michael Wood (Understudy).



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Check out rehearsal photos for The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of HAMLET.

2
Solea Pfeiffer & More Join Ato Blankson-Wood Led HAMLET Photo
Solea Pfeiffer & More Join Ato Blankson-Wood Led HAMLET

The Public Theater announced additional casting for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare’s HAMLET, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. See who is starring, performance dates & more!

3
Ato Blankson-Wood Will Lead HAMLET in The Public Theaters 61st Season of Free Shakespeare Photo
Ato Blankson-Wood Will Lead HAMLET in The Public Theater's 61st Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park

The 61st season of Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park will feature the classic drama HAMLET, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and featuring Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play, Public Works’ As You Like It) in the title role.

4
VIDEO: First Look at AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the Park Photo
VIDEO: First Look at AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Public Works’ musical production of AS YOU LIKE IT has returned to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Get a first look at footage from the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Carolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of MusicalsCarolee Carmello, Patti Murin, Frenchie Davis & More to Star in Pittsburgh CLO's 2023 Summer of Musicals
Listen: Anthony Ramos Says He Will Play 'Mozart' in AMADEUS on BroadwayListen: Anthony Ramos Says He Will Play 'Mozart' in AMADEUS on Broadway
THE ADDAMS FAMILY, CLUE & More Rank Among Most Popular High School Shows for 2023THE ADDAMS FAMILY, CLUE & More Rank Among Most Popular High School Shows for 2023
Review Roundup: LOVE + SCIENCE Premieres at New York City CenterReview Roundup: LOVE + SCIENCE Premieres at New York City Center

Videos

Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You