Photos: Ralph Macchio Attends Performance of THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL

Last night, original 1984 film actor Ralph Macchio attended the pre-Broadway run of THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL presented by STAGES St. Louis at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center ahead of their closing night this Sunday, June 26. It will have played 8 previews and 33 performances with a sold-out final weekend of performances.

Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the original film, marks the third original film cast member to have seen The KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL in St. Louis, also including William Zabka and Martin Kove, who portrayed Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the original films, respectively.

After the show, Ralph Macchio said, "It feels like the same story but it's a completely different incarnation - it's refreshing, new, and exciting. There's so much to look forward to for this production and the talent on the stage is unbelievable. I commend Robert Mark Kamen for going back to this project, his baby, and adding shades of color and contemporary backstory not seen before."

In light of the closing night, Producer Kumiko Yoshii said, "I have been working on this production since its inception and it's been a joy to see the material grow into a smash hit with Amon Miyamoto's ingenious direction, Robert Mark Kamen's captivating book, Drew Gasparini's unforgettable music and lyric, and Keone & Mari Madrid's engaging choreography. From the creative team to the cast and crew, our Karate Kid family who have worked so diligently to bring this production to life are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to this show."

"The face and trajectory of the performing arts in St. Louis changed forever with this pre-Broadway run in St. Louis," said Executive Producer of STAGES St. Louis, Jack Lane. "Embraced by audiences and critics alike, this deeply entertaining and profoundly moving musical took St. Louis by storm. There is no more perfect time to tell this universal tale on Broadway and beyond. It truly is a musical for the ages and for all ages."

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast features Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL is produced by Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, and Michael Wolk with STAGES St. Louis (Executive Producer Jack Lane and Artistic Director Gayle Seay). The show features a book by Robert Mark Kamen who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto. Joining the creative team is Tony Award-winning scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Tony Award-winning sound designer Kai Harada, Tony Award-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony Award-nominated orchestrator John Clancy, with music director & arrangements by Andrew Resnick.

Sponsors for the STAGES St. Louis production include Edward Jones, Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM), and Elizabeth Green, in partnership with Explore St. Louis.