Photos: New Photos Released for MICHAEL Biopic; Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about music icon Michael Jackson. The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Check out newly released photos below, featuring Jaafar Jackson as his late uncle.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5, to his pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of the most well-known performances from his early solo career.

The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

Michael will arrive in theaters everywhere on April 24, 2026 from Lionsgate. The Early Access screenings on April 22, 2026 will be presented exclusively in premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby. Buy tickets here.

The movie is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.

Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Bruce Talamon



Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar Jackson

Jaafar Jackson

Colman Domingo

Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long

Jaafar Jackson