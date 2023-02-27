Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Edward W. Hardy And More At Eddie Gibbs' BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION & INAUGURATION

Feb. 27, 2023  

On February 16, Edward W. Hardy, Noele E. Phillips, Jeff Redd, Peterwane, and the Nate Lucas Allstars Jazz Band performed at a Black History Month Celebratory Event & Inauguration for residents of Harlem and NYS government officials. Check out the photos below!

Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs and SCAN-Harbor, the largest youth services organization in Harlem and the South Bronx, co-hosted the event at Johnson Community Center in East Harlem. The concert and inauguration, attended by nearly 200 people, honored the many civic leaders in New York who have broken barriers to become the first African American to reach their esteemed position.

The concert started with a performance of In My Mind by 9-year-old New York State Poet Laureate Kayden Herns, followed by SCAN-Harbor's Junior Ensemble rendition of This Little Light of Mine and R&B singer Jeff Redd performing Lift Every Voice. After the inauguration of Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs (the first formerly incarcerated State Assemblymember), the concert continued with performances from Noele E. Phillips (Bombazo Dance Co.) performing an original dance piece, composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy (The Woodsman) performing his signature solo violin work Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music, and ended with a performance from Peterwane and the Nate Lucas Allstars Jazz Band.

The event also honored several New York civic leaders who were in attendance: Mayor Eric Adams, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Governor David Paterson, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Letitia James, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Deputy Manhattan Borough President Keisha Sutton-James, Mayor David Dinkins, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Assistant Chief Olufunmilola Obe, Manhattan Borough President Percy Ellis Sutton, and Senator Cordell Cleare.

Photo Credit: NYC Mayor's Office

Kayden Herns

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Jose M. Serrano, Keith Lilly, Diana Ayala, Alvin Bragg, Eddie Gibbs, Lew Zuchman, David Paterson

Antonio Delgado & Eddie Gibbs

Edward W. Hardy & Eddie Gibbs

Nick Russo, Nathan Lucas & Edward W. Hardy

NYS Senator Jose M. Serrano & Edward W. Hardy.

Alvin Bragg, Diana Ayala, Lew Zuchman, Letitia James, Eddie Gibbs, Jose M. Serrano

