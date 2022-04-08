Photos: NEXT TO NORMAL Comes Alive at Westport Country Playhouse

The three-time Tony Award-winning musical and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Next to Normal," opens Westport Country Playhouse's 92nd Season, from April 6 through April 24.

A multi-racial cast is headed by Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Tony Award- winner for his portrayal of Angel in "Rent," and Dar. Lee. See. Ah., who played Erzulie in the Tony Award®-winning revival of "Once on This Island."

The musical is directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana, who helmed the Playhouse production of "In the Heights" in 2019. Featuring a six-piece live orchestra, the pop/rock score is by Tom Kitt, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey.

"Next to Normal" pushes the boundaries of contemporary musical theater with a story about a family's loss and endurance. Dad's an architect. Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal. Their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens. They appear to be a typical suburban American family. And yet, their lives are anything but ordinary because the mother has been battling mental illness for 16 years. While the mother's struggle prevents the family from having a life that is normal, they hope for one that is "next to normal." The musical takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, compassion, and spirit. The show is appropriate for ages 14 and up; running time is approximately two hours with one 15-minute intermission.

Diversity in casting will give audiences a different perspective on the popular musical. The cast includes Dar. Lee. See. Ah. as Diana, the wife and mother. She was in Westport Country Playhouse's "Nicolette and Aucassin" in 2000. Other credits include Broadway's Tony Award-winning revival of "Once on This Island," "Shuffle Along," "The Color Purple," and "Ragtime."

Wilson Jermaine Heredia will play Dan, Diana's husband. He was in Broadway's "Rent," for which he won the 1996 Tony Award® for the role of Angel, and Drama Desk and Obie awards for best featured actor in the musical. Heredia reprised the role in London and in the 2005 film. Other credits include Broadway's "La Cage aux Folles" opposite Harvey Fierstein; films "Tick, Tick...Boom!" for Netflix and "Flawless" with Robert De Niro.

Others in the cast are Daniel J. Maldonado as Gabe, Diana and Dan's son (Off-Broadway's "The Streets of New York"; regional theater's "Newsies," for which he earned a Helen Hayes nomination; Boston world premiere of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"; "Grease," "Pippin," "The Graduate," "Rock of Ages," "The Who's Tommy"); Ashley LaLonde as Natalie, Diana and Dan's daughter (vocalist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, U.S. Open; recent graduate of Harvard University); Gian Perez as Henry, Natalie's classmate (Broadway's original cast of "Sing Street" as Kevin; Cantor in "Night Side Songs" at A.R.T.; new album "No Love for Cowboy"); and Katie Thompson as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine (Broadway's "Oklahoma" as Aunt Eller; world premiere of "Renascence," "R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical," which she composed; other theatrical credits include "Giant," "Big Fish," "Pump Boys and Dinettes").

Single tickets for "Next to Normal" start at $35 during preview performances (April 6 - 8), and beginning April 9 Opening Night, tickets start at $50 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and Westport Library pass, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ .

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg



The Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL



Ashley LaLonde, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, and Dar. Lee. See. Ah.



Dar. Lee. See. Ah., Daniel J. Maldonado, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia



Dar. Lee. See. Ah. and Wilson Jermaine Heredia



Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Dar. Lee. See. Ah. and Ashley LaLonde



Dar. Lee. See. Ah. and Wilson Jermaine Heredia