Photos: Mandy Gonzalez Celebrates BOULEVARD OF DREAMS Release at the Strand

Broadway favorite Mandy Gonzalez is back with the second middle grade novel from her Fearless series- Boulevard of Dreams. Just last week, she was joined by Brittany J. Thurman, and James Monroe Iglehart to celebrate its release at the Strand and BroadwayWorld was there for the special occasion.

Twelve-year-old Relly can't wait for his beloved grandfather to finally see him on stage! Along with the rest of the Fearless Squad, Relly has just opened Our Time, a brand-new musical at the infamous Ethel Merman Theater. Though his grandfather would prefer his grandson pursue something more "practical," Relly just knows when he sees the show, he will change his mind and come around on Relly's love of theater and dance. But right before their night show, a member of the Squad loses their phone down an open manhole.

When the entire Squad goes down to help retrieve it, they find themselves in 1950s Manhattan. A big problem, considering the curtain goes up in about two hours-and over sixty years in the future! With a series of clues, Relly discovers that his grandfather was a popular tap dancer, working the nightclub circuit and pursuing his dream of performing-something he's been discouraging Relly from doing lately. Perhaps this accidental fall into a different time wasn't so accidental after all. Can Relly help his grandfather and make it back in time for places in the show?

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee