Photos: Lady Gaga Dances in New JOKER Musical Sequel Stills With Joaquin Phoenix

Director Todd Phillips has released a first look at what appears to be the musical numbers in the Joker sequel starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

The three new stills from the movie start with Gaga as as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn and Phoenix as the Joker, with a spotlight creating the shape of a heart. The next photo features Quinzel visiting the Joker in prison.

The new set of photos conclude with a black-and-white photo of the pair dancing on a rooftop, resembling the aesthetic of an old movie musical. The photo seemingly gives a first look inside the musical numbers that will be featured in the film.

While details regarding the musical aspect of the film are being kept under wraps, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir recently confirmed that "there will be a lot of music."

The first look trailer for the new film will be coming in mid-April, Phillips confirmed in the comments of the post. Check out the previously-released photos here.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. While it is confirmed that the movie will be a musical, no details on the film's music have been revealed.

In the Batman canon, Quinn begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the care Arkham State Hospital.

The sequel's subtitle Folie à deux, is a term referencing mental illness affecting two or more persons.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.