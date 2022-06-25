Photos: Julie Andrews, Hayden Christensen, and Comedian Preacher Lawson Last Night on The Tonight Show

Last night, Julie Andrews, Hayden Christensen, and Comedian Preacher Lawson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Julie Andrews discussed Princess Diaries 3 and Playing a Villain in Minions: The Rise of Gru. In talking about her charater in Minions: The Rise of Gru, Andrews says "She's the worst role model for a mother, she's terrible to Gru, and it was a delight to get my teeth into it".



Hayden Christensen describes people's intense reactions to meeting Darth Vader. With putting on the costume he says "the best part is just seeing people's reaction, you know, when they see Vader".

Preacher Lawson was very excited to make his late night debut with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He performed standup that centered around his height and MMA training.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC