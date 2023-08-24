Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below

The band featured rising jazz stars such as pianist Sean Mason, bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans. 

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below

Jazz vocalist John Minnock continued his annual residency at 54 Below with an incredible and memorable show last week. Flanked by his musical partner in crime, NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman, and accompanied by a stellar band of budding jazz greats, Minnock was in prime form, and showed off his skills as an improviser and emotive singer. The band featured rising jazz stars such as pianist Sean Mason (who recently joined the band of another spectacular vocalist and John’s label-mate, Catherine Russell), bassist Mark Lewandowski and drummer Pablo Eluchans. 

See photos below!

The evening began with a lively take on “Someone Else is Stepping In”, which took off with a rousing musical welcome from the band before our star took the stage. Minnock was welcomed with heaps of applause, which was met with an excellent scat solo. Much of the focus of the August 18 show was on the music of David Shire. Minnock has longed had an affinity for the veteran composer’s works, and this set featured a wide variety of Shire's tunes - some of which may even appear on Minnock’s new album, scheduled for next year. The first of these was “What About Today?”, which was originally made famous by Barbra Streisand. A particularly melodic tune, Minnock soared here, navigating the melodious landscape with ease.

Another Shire highlight was the thoughtful ballad “Starting Here, Starting Now”, before Minnock went into his famous rendition of Jay Brennan’s “New York, New York”. Featuring a searing saxophone intro, the band showed up here with intense solos by all. Two standards followed: “Angel Eyes” and “You Don’t Know What Love Is” which began a cappella. Achingly emotional, Minnock’s delivery was perfectly in tune. Two more Shire tunes came next: the bouncy “Only Jazz” and “Autumn”, which was performed as a striking duo with Sean Mason. The set ended with “I Love Being Here With You”, and an encore performance of “He Was Brazilian” from his latest album ‘Simplicity’. 

Photo credit: Leslie Farinacci 

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Dave Liebman and John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Dave Liebman and John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Dave Liebman and John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Dave Liebman and John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Dave Liebman and John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Dave Liebman

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Diego Alvarez, John Minnock and Stephanie Prig

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Lydia Liebman and John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Lydia Liebman and Willy Rodriguez

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Mark Lewandowski and Dave Liebman

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Mark Lewandowski

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
x

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Raj Krishna, Rody Ortiz, John Minnock, Christina Poulopoli, and Matt Drucker

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Chris Trepinski and gang

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock, Chris Brandon, Diedre Taylor and guest.

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock, Paul Romero, Katie Thrasher

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock, Chris Brandon, Diedre Taylor

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Aaron Brandon, Talyor Nederlander, Jo Ann Berry, Chris Brandon, John Minnock

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
John Minnock, Ric Little, Dexter Sealy, Erick Holmberg, Roger Carter

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Pablo Eluchans

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Sean Mason

Photos: John Minnock Performs at 54 Below
Willy Rodriguez, John Minnock and Lydia Liebman



RELATED STORIES

1
Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below Photo
Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Return to 54 Below

Don't miss the highly anticipated reunion of Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of Rent, as they take the stage together at 54 Below. Find out where and when you can catch this exciting show for a limited time only.

2
Bean, Creel, Butler & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below Photo
Bean, Creel, Butler & More to Join Cheyenne Jackson at 54 Below

Shoshana Bean, Gavin Creel, Kerry Butler, and more will be joining Cheyenne Jackson for his highly anticipated debut at 54 Below. Don't miss this star-studded lineup of talented performers as they deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment. Get all the details and book your tickets now!

3
54 Below to Offer $15 Tickets Through New Ticket Initiative Photo
54 Below to Offer $15 Tickets Through New Ticket Initiative

54 BELOW is launching its Ticket Initiative, a series of programs designed to make tickets more accessible to a wider audience, as part of their expanded not-for-profit mission and goals.

4
Carmello, Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse Birthday Celebration Photo
Carmello, Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse Birthday Celebration

Celebrate the 95th birthday of Broadway legend Charles Strouse at 54 Below on June 5, 2023!

More Hot Stories For You

Now Hiring: Community Engagement Manager, Company Manager, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Community Engagement Manager, Company Manager, & More - BWW Classifieds
ALICE BY HEART Available for Licensing for a Limited TimeALICE BY HEART Available for Licensing for a Limited Time
BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGYBWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGY
THE LION KING Teams Up With The New York Liberty For Special Evening At Barclays CenterTHE LION KING Teams Up With The New York Liberty For Special Evening At Barclays Center

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You