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Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub

The first two episodes of the docuseries are now streaming on WOW Presents Plus.

By: Mar. 31, 2026

On Monday, March 30, World of Wonder hosted the premiere of the new series Club Cumming, which fittingly took place at the iconic New York City-based gay bar and nightclub. 

The event featured an introduction by cast member Cunning Stunt followed by an exclusive screening of the first two episodes, as well as appearances by cast members Jake Cornell, Daphne Always, Michelle Wynters, Brini Maxwell, and Darren Dryden.

Check out photos from the premiere below. The six-part docuseries premiered on WOW Presents Plus on March 30th. The first two episodes are now streaming.

Located on the Lower East Side, Club Cumming has featured an impressive array of drag and cabaret performers since opening in 2017. The series goes behind the stage curtains of the nightclub, giving viewers a look at the diverse cast of performers and employees among their chosen family, as they hone their craft, chase big goals, and navigate romantic relationships, all under Alan Cumming's mentorship.

In addition to Cumming, the series features cabaret singer Daphne Always, gogo dancer and drag performer Michelle Wynters, drag queen Brini Maxwell, drag king Cunning Stunt, comedian Jake Cornell, and Club Cumming co-owner and manager Darren Dryden.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe on behalf of World of Wonder

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Daphne Always, Darren Dryden, Jake Cornell, Michelle Wynters, Cunning Stunt, and Brini Maxwell

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Darren Dryden, Michelle Wynters, Brini Maxwell, and Cunning Stunt

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Daphne Always, Michelle Wynters, Cunning Stunt, and Brini Maxwell

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Michelle Wynters

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Brini Maxwell

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Cunning Stunt

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Cunning Stunt

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Darren Dryden, Julian Church, Daphne Always, Michelle Wynters, Cunning Stunt, and Brini Maxwell

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Michelle Wynters and Brini Maxwell

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image
Darren Dryden

Photos: Inside the CLUB CUMMING Premiere at the New York City Nightclub Image


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