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Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More

The red carpet event was held in New York City earlier this week.

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On Monday, A24 held a special New York screening of their new music-driven, psychological film Mother Mary starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Check out photos from the red carpet event below. 

Hathaway and Coel were in attendance, as were co-stars FKA twigs and Alba Baptista, as well as director David Lowery. Also at the event were several stage artists, including Denée Benton, Micaela DiamondRoberta Colindrez, Julio Torres, and ATG creative director Jordan Roth.

Described as a "psychosexual pop opera," Mother Mary follows the titular pop star as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance. 

Mother Mary sees Hathaway performing new songs written for the movie, including the already-released "My Mouth Is Lonely For You" and "Burial." A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features the original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli XCX. It will arrive on April 17 and is available to pre-save here.

Written and directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. The movie will be released in select theaters on April 17th and nationwide on April 24th.

Photo Credit: Deonte Lee, Courtesy of A24

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image

Michaela Coel, David Lowery, Anne Hathaway

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Patti Harrison, Martine Gutierrez, Julio Torres

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
FKA twigs

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
David Lowery

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Jeanie Igoe, Alba Baptista, Michaela Coel, David Lowery, Anne Hathaway, James Johnston, Toby Halbrooks

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Michaela Coel, Anne Hathaway

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Dani Vitale

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Kelsea Ballerini

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Lio Mehiel

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Tina Leung

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Ezra J. William

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Andrew Droz Palermo

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Ian Stratford, Michael Bloom, Ryan Heller

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Alba Baptista

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Daniel Hart

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Coco Mellors

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Anne Hathaway

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Michaela Coel

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Michaela Coel, Anne Hathaway

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Iris van Herpen

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Andrew Droz Palermo, Francesca Di Mottola, David Lowery, Bina Daigeler, Jeanie Igoe, Philipp Klausing

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Ben Draghi, Richie Shazam

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Denée Benton

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Sunita Mani

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Roberta Colindrez

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Roman Mejia, Tiler Peck

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Parker Harwood, Stephanie Tran, Ernesto Macias, Quil Lemons

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Roberta Colindrez, Micaela Diamond

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Noma Dumezweni, Michaela Coel

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Michaela Coel, Kuukua Osborne

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Rory Culkin

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Kelsea Ballerini, Dani Vitale

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Nico Meyer, Sarah Smagala, Nicole Klein

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi, Ezra J. William, Tina Leung

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Denée Benton, Dina Amer, Mahaneela

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Zoe Jackson, Maya Willner, Joie Jacoby

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Gabby Beans

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Chani Nicholas

Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More Image
Adam Eli






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