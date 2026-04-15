Photos: Inside MOTHER MARY Screening with Anne Hathaway, Denée Benton, & More

On Monday, A24 held a special New York screening of their new music-driven, psychological film Mother Mary starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. Check out photos from the red carpet event below.

Hathaway and Coel were in attendance, as were co-stars FKA twigs and Alba Baptista, as well as director David Lowery. Also at the event were several stage artists, including Denée Benton, Micaela Diamond, Roberta Colindrez, Julio Torres, and ATG creative director Jordan Roth.

Described as a "psychosexual pop opera," Mother Mary follows the titular pop star as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance.

Mother Mary sees Hathaway performing new songs written for the movie, including the already-released "My Mouth Is Lonely For You" and "Burial." A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features the original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli XCX. It will arrive on April 17 and is available to pre-save here.

Written and directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. The movie will be released in select theaters on April 17th and nationwide on April 24th.

Photo Credit: Deonte Lee, Courtesy of A24