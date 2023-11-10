Photos: Inside Italian Night At Carnegie Hall With L'Appassionata, Tommaso Benciolini, And Misha Quint

photos of italian night at carnegie hall with l'appassionata, tommaso benciolini, and misha quint
An evening of Italian classical music took audiences to the heart of Italy at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall with L’Appassionata, cellist Misha Quint, and flutist Tommaso Benciolini.
The InterHarmony Concert Series, presented by InterHarmony® International Music Festival and Gaspari Foundation, featured a chamber orchestra arriving directly from Verona, led by Concertmaster Lorenzo Gugole. The evening presented a journey through the ages of Italian composers Boccherini, Respighi, Rota, and Sollima.
L''Appassionata Group Photo, Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Boccherini, Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Flutist Tommaso Benciolini with L''Appassionata after performing Giovanni Sollima''s Contrafactus for Flute and Strings at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Flutist Tommaso Benciolini with L''Appassionata
Flutist Tommaso Benciolini with L''Appassionata
Flutist Tommaso Benciolini
L''Appassionata performs BOCCHERINI La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid at Carnegie Hall at Italian Night
L''Appassionata performs BOCCHERINI La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid at Carnegie Hall at Italian Night
L''Appassionata performs BOCCHERINI La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid at Carnegie Hall at Italian Night
L''Appassionata performs BOCCHERINI La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid at Carnegie Hall at Italian Night
L''Appassionata performs BOCCHERINI La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid at Carnegie Hall at Italian Night
L''Appassionata performs BOCCHERINI La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid at Carnegie Hall at Italian Night
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
Cellist Misha Quint performs Boccherini Cello Concerto No.9 in B-Flat Major with L''Appassionata at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall
The audience applauses after L''Appassionata performs Rota''s Concerto for String Orchestra at Italian Night at Carnegie Hall.
