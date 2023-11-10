Photos: Inside Italian Night At Carnegie Hall With L'Appassionata, Tommaso Benciolini, And Misha Quint

An evening of Italian classical music took audiences to the heart of Italy at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall with L’Appassionata, cellist Misha Quint, and flutist Tommaso Benciolini.

See photos below!

The InterHarmony Concert Series, presented by InterHarmony® International Music Festival and Gaspari Foundation, featured a chamber orchestra arriving directly from Verona, led by Concertmaster Lorenzo Gugole. The evening presented a journey through the ages of Italian composers Boccherini, Respighi, Rota, and Sollima.