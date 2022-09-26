Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Dutch production of The Prom. The production is currently touring to various venues across the Netherlands. See photos of the cast in action below!

The musical follows four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

The cast in the Netherlands features Juliëtte van Tongeren as Emma, Pia Douwes as Dee Dee Allen, Dennis Willekens as Barry Glickman, Joke de Kruijf as Angie Dickinson, Barry Beijer as Trent Oliver, Soraya Gerrits as Alyssa Green, Wieneke Remmers as Mrs. Green, Rogier Komproe as Mr. Hawkins, with Sjoerd Oomen and Rolf Koster sharing the role of Sheldon Saperstein and each alternating as Barry Glickman.

The Prom ran on Broadway from October 2018 through August 2019.

The musical was turned into a film on Netflix in 2020, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

Photo credit: Roy Beusker & Annemieke van der Togt.