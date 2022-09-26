Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands

The production plays Van der Valk Theaterhotel Almelo through March 12, 2023.

Sep. 26, 2022  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Dutch production of The Prom. The production is currently touring to various venues across the Netherlands. See photos of the cast in action below!

The musical follows four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

The cast in the Netherlands features Juliëtte van Tongeren as Emma, Pia Douwes as Dee Dee Allen, Dennis Willekens as Barry Glickman, Joke de Kruijf as Angie Dickinson, Barry Beijer as Trent Oliver, Soraya Gerrits as Alyssa Green, Wieneke Remmers as Mrs. Green, Rogier Komproe as Mr. Hawkins, with Sjoerd Oomen and Rolf Koster sharing the role of Sheldon Saperstein and each alternating as Barry Glickman.

The Prom ran on Broadway from October 2018 through August 2019.

The musical was turned into a film on Netflix in 2020, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

Photo credit: Roy Beusker & Annemieke van der Togt.

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
The cast of The Prom in the Netherlands

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
Juliëtte van Tongeren

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
Pia Douwes and Rogier Komproe

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
Pia Douwes

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
Joke de Kruijf and Juliëtte van Tongeren

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
Dennis Willekens and Juliëtte van Tongeren

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
Dennis Willekens, Pia Douwes and Company

Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
The cast of The Prom in the Netherlands


Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


First Look: Willemijn Verkaik Returns to the Stage in REBECCA the Musical in ViennaFirst Look: Willemijn Verkaik Returns to the Stage in REBECCA the Musical in Vienna
September 26, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Rebecca the Musical in Vienna at the Raimund Theater. Known for being 'the two most successful German-language musical authors,'  Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay's Rebecca has already captivated more than 2 million people worldwide in 12 countries and 10 languages.
VIDEO: Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir Sings Rosh Hashanah Themed OKLAHOMA!VIDEO: Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir Sings Rosh Hashanah Themed OKLAHOMA!
September 26, 2022

To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Oklahoma City's Congregation B'nai Israel Choir performed a holiday-inspired version of the title song from Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!
Photos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the NetherlandsPhotos: Get a First Look at THE PROM in the Netherlands
September 26, 2022

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the Dutch production of The Prom. The production is currently touring to various venues across the Netherlands. See photos of the cast in action!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/26/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/26/2022
September 26, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Broadway Songs for FallBroadway Jukebox: 25 Broadway Songs for Fall
September 24, 2022

Autumn is here and we're falling into the season Broadway-style. Below, BroadwayWorld has put together a playlist of our very favorite showtunes about autumn, the changing weather, coming holidays and more!