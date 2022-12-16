Photos: First Look at New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour!

All new production photos have been released for Disney's The Lion King North American tour, featuring Darian Sanders (Simba) and new cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), Nick LaMedica (Zazu) and Khalifa White (Nala). Check out the photos below!

The Lion King is currently in performances through January 14, 2023 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, where the Chicago Tribune proclaimed the show, "still manages to amaze adults and children with its level of spectacle" and the Chicago Sun-Times heralded it as a "must-see musical, packed with once-in-a-lifetime puppet artistry and theater magic."

The Lion King has toured North America for more than 20 years and has been seen by over 21 million theatergoers in more than 90 cities and will next play engagements in Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Des Moines, Toledo and Madison. To view the tour route, currently scheduled to play dates through October 2023, with additional engagements to be announced, visit lionking.com/tour/.

The production also features Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," John E. Brady as "Pumbaa," Forest VanDyke as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Jordan Pendleton and the role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Scarlett London Diviney and Farrah Wilson.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Isaiah Bailey, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Christin Byrdsong, Sasha Caicedo, Thembelihle Cele, Leroy Church, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Marquis Floyd, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Marquise Hitchcock, Gabisile Manana, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Justin Mensah, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Christopher Sams, Maia Schechter, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Diamond Essence White, Jordan Nicole Willis and Sherman Wood.