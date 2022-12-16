Photos: First Look at New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour!
The photos feature Darian Sanders (Simba) and new cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), Nick LaMedica (Zazu) and Khalifa White (Nala).
All new production photos have been released for Disney's The Lion King North American tour, featuring Darian Sanders (Simba) and new cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), Nick LaMedica (Zazu) and Khalifa White (Nala). Check out the photos below!
The Lion King is currently in performances through January 14, 2023 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, where the Chicago Tribune proclaimed the show, "still manages to amaze adults and children with its level of spectacle" and the Chicago Sun-Times heralded it as a "must-see musical, packed with once-in-a-lifetime puppet artistry and theater magic."
The Lion King has toured North America for more than 20 years and has been seen by over 21 million theatergoers in more than 90 cities and will next play engagements in Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Des Moines, Toledo and Madison. To view the tour route, currently scheduled to play dates through October 2023, with additional engagements to be announced, visit lionking.com/tour/.
The production also features Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," John E. Brady as "Pumbaa," Forest VanDyke as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."
The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Jordan Pendleton and the role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Scarlett London Diviney and Farrah Wilson.
Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Isaiah Bailey, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Christin Byrdsong, Sasha Caicedo, Thembelihle Cele, Leroy Church, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Marquis Floyd, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Marquise Hitchcock, Gabisile Manana, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Justin Mensah, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Christopher Sams, Maia Schechter, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Diamond Essence White, Jordan Nicole Willis and Sherman Wood.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Peter Hargrave
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 15, 2022
Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, which opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on October 9, welcomed students for “Salesman for Everyone” in partnership with Broadway For All, a Tony Award-honored, Manhattan based national nonprofit that equips young artists and professionals with the programming, community and vision to build a more inclusive and powerful arts industry.
Review Roundup: Eddie Izzard Stars In Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS
December 15, 2022
Eddie Izzard stars in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Greenwich House Theater. Read the reviews!
AIN'T NO MO' Extends Broadway Run Through December 23
December 15, 2022
The Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will extend its Broadway run for an additional week. Performances will continue through December 23, 2022.
Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 15, 2022
Earlier this month, music legend Neil Diamond made a very special appearance at the Broadhurst Theatre to celebrate opening night of a musical all about him! A Beautiful Noise just shared a very special message from Neil himself, in which he explains Check it out in full below:
Now Hiring: Costume Coordinator, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
December 15, 2022
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/15/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.