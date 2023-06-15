Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game

Flex begins previews Sunday, June 23 and opens on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

After rehearsal on June 13, the company and members of the creative team of Lincoln Center Theatre's upcoming off-Broadway production of FLEX had the opportunity to see a live basketball game when the WNBA's NY Liberty played at Barclays Center. On the bus over “the Lady Train” of FLEX learned they would be sitting courtside and after the game, they were treated to a meet and greet with NY Liberty player Nyara Sabally.

The new play, by Candrice Jones and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz tells the story of a girls’ high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas in 1997.

Flex features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and will have sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan.  Charles M. Turner III will be the Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX

Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game
The cast of FLEX



RELATED STORIES

1
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 96 nominees who will be arriving to New York City to compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the 14th annual Jimmy Awards® ceremony.

2
Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer

When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Watch the trailer for the new film now!

3
Audra McDonald & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup Photo
Audra McDonald & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup

Summer 2023’s Town Hall series will feature Audra McDonald, Ginger Minj and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
ROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery Photo
ROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush & Lottery

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award®-winner Joe Pantoliano, is launching Telecharge lottery + rush tickets. Learn how to purchase tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy AwardsNominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
Audra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer LineupAudra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup
New Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stage Theater's 2023/24 SeasonNew Plays by Paula Vogel, Jen Silverman and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Included in Second Stage Theater's 2023/24 Season
ROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush And Digital LotteryROCK & ROLL MAN to Offer $25 Tickets Through Rush And Digital Lottery

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You