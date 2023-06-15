Photos: FLEX Team Takes a Field Trip to a NY Liberty Game

After rehearsal on June 13, the company and members of the creative team of Lincoln Center Theatre's upcoming off-Broadway production of FLEX had the opportunity to see a live basketball game when the WNBA's NY Liberty played at Barclays Center. On the bus over “the Lady Train” of FLEX learned they would be sitting courtside and after the game, they were treated to a meet and greet with NY Liberty player Nyara Sabally.

The new play, by Candrice Jones and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz tells the story of a girls’ high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas in 1997.

Flex features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and will have sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan. Charles M. Turner III will be the Stage Manager.