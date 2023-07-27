Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival

On Sunday, July 23, Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, and Kyle P. Walker gave a spectacular concert at the fourteenth annual Pocono Mountains Music Festival (PMMF) at the Skytop Lodge's Evergreen Ballroom.

The engaging 80-minute program, curated by Janinah Burnett, included numerous works that ranged from Vivaldi's Summer Violin Concerto and Puccini's Quando me'n vo (La Boheme) to Margaret Bonds' Troubled Water and Gershwin's "You Is My Woman Now" (Porgy and Bess), ending with Hardy's breathtaking piano trio arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "All I Ask Of You" (The Phantom Of The Opera). Check out the photos below!

The audience, consisting of festival donors, sponsors, board members, and guests, enjoyed a delectable afternoon tea prepared by the Skytop chefs. Sponsored by Jock and Kay Miller, this concert honored Ms. Susan Moore Jordan with PMMF's Lifetime Achievement Award. Prior recipients were Mr. Bob Dorough, Mr. Savion Glover, Mr. Patrick Vaccariello, David Mazza, M.D., and Ms. Barbara Andres.

Photo Credit: Tom Salus