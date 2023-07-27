Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival

The audience, consisting of festival donors, sponsors, board members, and guests, enjoyed a delectable afternoon tea prepared by the Skytop chefs.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 4 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!

On Sunday, July 23, Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, and Kyle P. Walker gave a spectacular concert at the fourteenth annual Pocono Mountains Music Festival (PMMF) at the Skytop Lodge's Evergreen Ballroom.

The engaging 80-minute program, curated by Janinah Burnett, included numerous works that ranged from Vivaldi's Summer Violin Concerto and Puccini's Quando me'n vo (La Boheme) to Margaret Bonds' Troubled Water and Gershwin's "You Is My Woman Now" (Porgy and Bess), ending with Hardy's breathtaking piano trio arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "All I Ask Of You" (The Phantom Of The Opera). Check out the photos below!

The audience, consisting of festival donors, sponsors, board members, and guests, enjoyed a delectable afternoon tea prepared by the Skytop chefs. Sponsored by Jock and Kay Miller, this concert honored Ms. Susan Moore Jordan with PMMF's Lifetime Achievement Award. Prior recipients were Mr. Bob Dorough, Mr. Savion Glover, Mr. Patrick Vaccariello, David Mazza, M.D., and Ms. Barbara Andres. 

Photo Credit: Tom Salus

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Pocono Mountains Music Festival - A Celebration of Music in the Mountains!

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Afternoon Tea by Skytop chefs

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Audience

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Edward W Hardy and Sasha Ono

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Marsha Thompson

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Kyle P Walker and Marsha Thompson

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Kyle P Walker, Phillip Bullock, and Marsha Thompson

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Marsha Thompson and Phillip Bullock

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Phillip Bullock

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Phillip Bullock

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Phillip Bullock

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Kyle P Walker

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Edward W Hardy

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Edward W Hardy

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Sasha Ono

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Edward W Hardy

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Sasha Ono

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Sasha Ono and Marsha Thompson

Photos: Edward W. Hardy, Marsha Thompson, Phillip Bullock, Sasha Ono, And Kyle P. Walker In TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival
Edward W Hardy and Sasha Ono



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Photo
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Get a first look at footage of Sesame Street The Musical Off-Broadway!

2
TFANA Reveals 2023-24 Season Featuring Michael Shannon & More Photo
TFANA Reveals 2023-24 Season Featuring Michael Shannon & More

Discover the exciting lineup for the TFANA 2023-24 season, featuring the talented duo Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks in the iconic play Waiting for Godot. Get all the details on the dates and venue, and make sure not to miss this powerful and highly anticipated production.

3
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as Maizy in September Photo
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as 'Maizy' in September

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Photo
Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY

Listen to a track from the forthcoming Broadway Cast Recording of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony!

More Hot Stories For You

Willemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in GermanyWillemijn Verkaik Will Star as Elsa in FROZEN in Germany
Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Patrick Page and Sarah Paulson on Stage, Plus MATILDA International Tour, and More!
Emmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing StrikesEmmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing Strikes
Photos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSEPhotos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You