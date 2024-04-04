Photos: Bonnie Milligan, Julie Benko, and More at Classic Stage's CLASSICS GONE MAD!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company presented Classics Gone Mad! earlier this week. The event took on the iconic theater-writing duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein with an event that was part show, part party, all unscripted, and created with the help of the audience.

Performers and presenters included Jackie Cox (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Claybourne Elder (Company), Julie Benko (Harmony), Jose Llana (Here Lies Love), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), The Skivvies, and Marie’s Crisis pianist Brandon James Gwinn.

The evening was directed by CSC Associate Board Chair Cara Akselrad and member Eric Ulloa.

Check out photos from the event below!