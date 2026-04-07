Photos: Ben Beckley, Rebecca Jimenez and More in Rehearsals for INDIAN PRINCESSES

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the Off-Broadway production of Indian Princesses, written by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez and directed by Miranda Cornell. Indian Princesses is being presented in a co-production with Atlantic Theater Company and Rattlestick Theater.

The cast features Ben Beckley, Anissa Marie Griego, Rebecca Jimenez, Greg Keller, Serenity Mariana, Pete Simpson, Lark White, Haley Wong, and Frank Wood.

Indian Princesses begins performances on Thursday, April 30th and opens on Tuesday, May 19th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7th.

In the summer of 2008, five young girls of color and their white fathers attend a program designed to bond families through handmade activities, camp-like adventures, and a heavy dose of cultural appropriation. But where can these girls turn when the program sparks questions that their fathers are unable – or unwilling – to answer? Inspired by the playwright’s experiences in a father-daughter program of the same name, Indian Princesses is a tender satire that explores the stories we tell, the histories we omit, and the truths that live inside us, waiting to come out.