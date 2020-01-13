Photo Flashback: Robby Benson in 1979

Blast into the past with this photo of Robby Benson in 1979!

Robby Benson an actor, singer, musician, educator, director, producer, writer and composer. He rose to prominence as a teen idol in the late 1970s, appearing in the sports films One on One and Ice Castles. He subsequently garnered fame for portraying the voice of Beast in the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast and its numerous sequels and spin-offs. He later forged a career in directing television, including six episodes of the sitcom Friends.

Robby's stage credits include: Open Heart, The Pirates of Penzance,

The Rothschilds, and Zelda.



Robbie Benson on November 1, 1979 in New York City.