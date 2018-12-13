Photo Flashback: Jeff Daniels, Richard Thomas & Swoosie Kurtz in 1981's FIFTH OF JULY

Today giving you a peek back into our archives with these flashback photos of Jeff Daniels, Richard Thomas, and Swoosie Kurtz in 1981's FIFTH OF JULY.

Set in rural Missouri in 1977, it revolves around the Talley family and their friends, and focuses on the disillusionment in the wake of the Vietnam War. It premiered on Broadway in 1980 and was later produced as a made-for-television movie.

Fifth of July debuted off-Broadway at the Circle Repertory Company in 1978. Directed by Marshall W. Mason, the cast starred William Hurt as Kenneth Talley, Jr., Jeff Daniels, Amy Wright, Danton Stone, and Jonathan Hogan, who also composed the music.

The play made its Broadway debut at the New Apollo Theatre on November 5, 1980, directed by Mason with Daniels reprising the role of Jed, Christopher Reeve as Ken, and Swoosie Kurtz as Gwen. Replacement actors for the role of Ken included Richard Thomas, Michael O'Keefe, Timothy Bottoms, and his brother Joseph Bottoms. Laraine Newman replaced Kurtz as Gwen. Kathy Bates was also a replacement, in the role of June.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Richard Thomas after a performance in "Fifth of July" on July 18, 1981 at The New Apollo Theatre in New York City.



Jeff Daniels after a performance in "Fifth of July" on July 18, 1981 at The New Apollo Theatre in New York City.



Richard Thomas and Jeff Daniels after a performance in "Fifth of July" on July 18, 1981 at The New Apollo Theatre in New York City.



Mary Carver, Richard Thomas, Swoosie Kurtz and Joyce Reehling after a performance in "Fifth of July" on July 18, 1981 at The New Apollo Theatre in New York City.