Photo Flash: Terrence Mann and Liz Larsen Attend the Tale of SWEENEY TODD At CT Rep

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) opens the second show of the 2018 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Sweeney Todd" a Tony-Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th century London. Peter Flynn directs. The cast includes Broadway stars Terrence Mann, Liz Larsen, Andréa Burns, and Ed Dixon. Check out the cast in action below!

Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London seeking vengeance against the lecherous Judge Turpin who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, the resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires a new ingredient for her meat pies that has the people of London lining up...and the carnage has only just begun! This chilling masterpiece is sure to thrill and delight audiences.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Matinee performances start at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Subscription package options range from $84 to $117. Single tickets prices start at $48. Discounts are available for seniors and students.

The performance on Saturday, June 30 at 2 p.m. will be ASL interpreted.

Children must be at least 4 years old to attend CRT productions. For additional ticket information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 860.486.2113. To purchase tickets online,visit www.crt.uconn.edu. All sales are final; no refunds. Play selections and performance dates are subject to change. Single tickets are now on sale.

The Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre is located on the campus of the University of Connecticut, in Storrs, CT.

Photo Credit: Gerry Goodstein

