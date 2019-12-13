Photo Flash: See Jordan Fisher in a First Look at TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
Netflix has released the first look at their highly-anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Jordan Fisher stars in alongside Lana Condor and Noah Centineo!
See the first look at Jordan Fisher in the film below!
Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." It was recently announced, too, that Fisher would take over as the next Evan Hansen on Broadway!
It's a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter - her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine's Day - she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she's confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, John Corbett
Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor
