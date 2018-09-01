Photo Flash: Remembering Legendary Playwright Neil Simon

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the legendary playwright Neil Simon passed away at age 91 due to complications from pneumonia.

Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Neil Simon's unparalleled career in the theater included more than thirty plays and musicals that opened on Broadway over a span of four decades.

Read the full obituary here.

Today, BroadwayWorld remembers Neil Simon with a look back on some photos from our archives. Check them out below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. October 7, 2010



Neil Simon Attending the Opening night performance of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. October 27, 2005



Marsha Mason and Neil Simon attend a movie premiere on October 15, 208 in New York City.



Neil Simon and Marsha Mason Attending a Broadway show in New York City. October 1979



Neil Simon and Cy Coleman Attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. November 1982



Elaine Joyce & Neil Simon.arriving for the Opening Night Performance of 'Bonnie & Clyde' at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City.



Neil Simon with wife Elaine Joyce pictured at the Opening Night Arrivals of "Harvey" at Studio 54 New York City June 14, 2012



Neil Simon & wife Elaine Joyce arriving for the Opening Night Performance of Eugene O'Neill's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. April 9, 2007



Neil Simon and wife Elaine Joyce Attending the Opening night performance of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. October 27, 2005



Doris Roberts and Neil Simon Attending the Opening night performance of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. October 27, 2005



Neil Simon & Elaine Joyce attending the Opening Night after party for the New David Mamet Play NOVEMBER at Restaurant Bond 45 in New York City. January 17, 2008



Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach, Sean Hayes, Hal David take a bow on the Opening Night Broadway performance Curtain Call for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Broadway Theatre, New York City. April 25, 2010



Elaine Joyce & Neil Simon attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010



Neil Simon attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010



Atmosphere at the Opening Night After Party for Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" at Tavern On The Green Restaurant in New York City. October 25, 2009



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Bighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Cast Board for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Bighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Bighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009 Â© Walter McBride /



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Bighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Neil Simon & Elaine Joyce arriving for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Neil Simon & Elaine Joyce arriving for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Neil Simon arriving for the Opening Night of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Neil Simon attending the Opening night performance of Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City. October 27, 2005



Neil Simon attending the Broadway Opening Night Revival Performance of PROMISES,PROMISES at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. April 26, 2010



Elaine Joyce & Neil Simon attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010



Theatre Marquee for Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick starring in a revival of the Neil Simon Comedy THE ODD COUPLE.directed by Joe Mantello at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City.



Nathan Lane with Neil Simon & Elaine Joyce attending the Opening Night after party for the New David Mamet Play NOVEMBER at Restaurant Bond 45 in New York City. January 17, 2008



Jerry Seinfeld, Matthew Broderick, Neil Simon & Nathan Lane attending the Opening Night after party for the New David Mamet Play NOVEMBER at Restaurant Bond 45 in New York City. January 17, 2008



Neil Simon attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Winslow Boy' at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City on October 17, 2013.



Dick Latessa, Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach, Sean Hayes, Hal David, Rob Ashford, Tony Goldwyn taking a bow on the Opening Night Broadway performance Curtain Call for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Broadway Theatre, New York City. April 25, 2010



Neil Simon & Elaine Joyce attending the Broadway Opening Night Revival Performance of PROMISES,PROMISES at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. April 26, 2010



Marsha Mason and Neil Simon attend a movie premiere on October 15, 208 in New York City.



Neil Simon with Hope Lange attend a broadway party on November 15, 2081 in New York City.



Neil Simon attends a broadway show on November 1, 1981 in New York City.



Neil Simon and wife Diane Lander attend a broadway show on August 15, 1990 in New York City.



Neil Simon and wife Diane Lander attend a broadway show on August 15, 1990 in New York City.



Neil Simon with Hope Lange attend a broadway party on November 15, 2081 in New York City.



Cy Coleman with Neil Simon and Jessica James Attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City. November 1982



Neil Simon and Jessica James Attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City on November 1, 2082.



Mary Gordon Murray and Neil Simon attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City on November 1, 1982.



Mary Gordon Murray and Neil Simon attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City on November 1, 1982.



Victor Garber and Neil Simon attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City on November 1, 1982.



Victor Garber and Neil Simon attending a party after a performance of LITTLE ME at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York City on November 1, 1982.



Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach & Hal David.attending the After Party for the Opening Night Broadway performance for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Plaza Hotel, New York City. April 25, 2010.



Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach, Sean Hayes, Hal David, Rob Ashford, Tony Goldwyn.taking a bow on the Opening Night Broadway performance Curtain Call for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Broadway Theatre, New York City. April 25, 2010.



Neil Simon, Sean Hayes, Hal David, Rob Ashford, Katie Finneran taking a bow on the Opening Night Broadway performance Curtain Call for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Broadway Theatre, New York City. April 25, 2010.



Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach, Sean Hayes, Hal David, Rob Ashford, Tony Goldwyn.taking a bow on the Opening Night Broadway performance Curtain Call for "PROMISES, PROMISES" at the Broadway Theatre, New York City. April 25, 2010.



Elaine Joyce and Neil Simon attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Cabaret' at Studio 54 on April 24, 2014 in New York City.



Neil Simon attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012



Elaine Joyce & Neil Simon attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012



Elaine Joyce and Neil Simon attending the Opening Night Broadway Performance for 'Violet' at The American Airlines Theatre on April 20, 2014 in New York City.



Neil Simon attending the Opening Night Broadway Performance for 'Violet' at The American Airlines Theatre on April 20, 2014 in New York City.



Elaine Joyce and Neil Simon attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Winslow Boy' at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City on October 17, 2013.



Elaine Joyce & Neil Simon.attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Bengal Tiger At The Baghdad Zoo' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.



Neil Simon attends a broadway party on November 15, 1981 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. October 7, 2010