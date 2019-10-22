Photo Flash: Meet The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL On Broadway!

The Broadway musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL celebrates their moving day into the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway today, with the release of a first look at the full cast, captured by photographer Nathan Johnson. Get a first look at the cast below!

"I raise a toast of gratitude to this extraordinary cast, for everyone's unbelievable hard work, courage, and your fearlessness and commitment. You threw yourselves in!" said Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus in a champagne toast to the cast in celebration of their move-in day on Broadway. "We're on this journey together. You Live every moment of it, You Learn every moment of it...sound familiar?"

Following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last summer, the musical begins performances on Broadway on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with an official opening night of Thursday, December 5.

Drama Desk Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Derek Klena (Anastasia), and newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, and star as The Healy Family (Mary Jane, Steve, Nick, and Frankie, respectively), alongside Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Antonio Cipriano as Phoenix, and Logan Hart as Andrew, all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere engagement. Completing the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), music by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, and lyrics by Morissette. Movement Direction and Choreography is by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui ("Apesh*t" by The Carters; Beyoncé at The Grammys 2017) and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," JAGGED LITTLE PILL "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."

The JAGGED LITTLE PILL creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade); Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen); Tony-nominated Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress); and Tony-winning Video & Projection Designer Finn Ross (Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time). The production features additional music by Michael Farrell & Guy Sigsworth. Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (The Producers).

