Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Raises Funds for Puerto Rico at the Geffen

Tony, Grammy, Emmy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/lyricist/playwright/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, in partnership with The Geffen Playhouse and Hispanic Federation UNIDOS, appeared at the Los Angeles theater today to raise funds for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Maria relief efforts. Scroll down for photos!

The fundraiser brought the stories of Puerto Rico's devastation and resilience to Los Angeles through an intimate conversation with Lin-Manuel and KPCC radio host John Horn, hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Jennifer Garner.

The conversation will be available to the public beginning November 29 on the Geffen's podcast, Geffen Playhouse Unscripted. The recording of this event is made possible with support from Oprah Winfrey, Entertainment Industry Foundation, Endeavor Foundation, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family, Audi of America and Loretta & Victor Kaufman. Geffen Playhouse Unscripted delivers an untapped, unscripted side of the theater and provides unprecedented access to the most compelling creative voices of today. It is available free-of-charge at GeffenPlayhouse.org, PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and iTunes.

Since the hurricane, the Miranda family has worked tirelessly on Puerto Rico relief and advocacy. The family has raised money for immediate needs on the island and formed ongoing collaborations with local community-based organizations and municipalities through Hispanic Federation UNIDOS, which exclusively funds the island's recovery efforts. Lin-Manuel, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, wrote and produced the single "Almost Like Praying," which was released October 6 and quickly rose to #1 on iTunes in 17 countries, with 100% of its proceeds going to the UNIDOS campaign. The Mirandas are committed to long-term transparent, efficient and sustainable solutions for supporting Puerto Rico. Donations can be made by visiting hispanicfederation.org/unidos.

"As the holidays approach, please don't forget Puerto Rico and consider what your family can do to help our fellow Americans," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "First, join me this Sunday, November 19 in Washington, D.C., to amplify the voices of the Puerto Rican people and make our government accountable. Second, follow and donate to the Hispanic Federation who are working tirelessly to deliver aid and tangible solutions. Third, call your congress men and women and let them know that you need them to support the rebuilding of Puerto Rico now. Thank you."

Last week, Lin-Manuel announced he would return to the role of Alexander Hamilton for a limited three-week run on the island in January 2019.

Today's fundraiser was sponsored by Loretta & Victor Kaufman and Oprah Winfrey, and hosted by the David Geffen Foundation, Jodi & Howard Tenenbaum, Adi & Jerry Greenberg, Miranda & Brett Tollman, Kimberly Steward, Josh Godfrey, K Period Media, The Walt Disney Company, Audi of America, Shonda Rhimes and Lyn & Norman Lear.

The event also launched the Geffen's new program, Unscripted Live, produced by Loretta Kaufman and Pamela Robinson. The series of live conversations will explore the art and craft of theatrical storytelling with leading artists and media personalities.



