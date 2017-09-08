Photo Flash: First Look at OSLO at the National Theatre

The Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of OSLO, is now previewing at the National Theatre with press performances on 15, 16, 18 September). The production then transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End (2 October - 30 December 2017). BroadwayWorld has photos of Toby Stephens in the role of social-scientist Terje Rød-Larsen, Lydia Leonard as his wife, diplomat Mona Juul and Peter Polycarpou as Ahmed Qurie, the former Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, below!

This gripping new play by J T Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher, was awarded 'Best Play' at the 2017 Tony Awards and was winner of every 'Best Play' award on Broadway this season, including those given by New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle , Drama League, Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards.

In 1993, in front of the world's press, the leaders of Israel and Palestine shook hands on the lawn of the White House. Few watching would have guessed that the negotiations leading up to this iconic moment started secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo.

Oslo tells the true story of how one young Norwegian couple Mona Juul and her husband, Terje Rød-Larsen planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together - and fighting each other - as they seek to change the world. (Mona Juul is currently the Norwegian Ambassador to the UK - the first woman to occupy the role).

The cast also includes Geraldine Alexander, Philip Arditti, Thomas Arnold, Nabil Elouahabi, Karoline Gable, Paul Herzberg, Jacob Krichefski,Yair Jonah Lotan, Anthony Shuster, Daniel Stewart and Howard Ward.

Oslo is written by J T Rogers and directed by Bartlett Sher, with sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Peter John Still and projections by 59 Productions.

Oslo is produced in association with Ambassador Theatre Group / Scott Delman.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff Mögenburg

