Photo Flash: Broadway's Justin Guarini, Sally Ann Triplett, Teal Wicks and More Honor Park Avenue Armory's Pierre Audi

Broadway stars Justin Guarini, Sally Ann Triplett, and Teal Wicks, as well as Grammy Award winning vocalist Shelley Thomas, paid tribute to the work of Park Avenue Armory Artistic Director, Pierre Audi, and writer/director/producer Cherien Dabis, with a performance last night at the 10th Annual Bridges of Understanding (BOU) Building Bridges Award Dinner at the St. Regis Hotel in NYC. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

Sally Ann Triplett kicked things off with a performance of "Heaven Help My Heart" from the Broadway musical Chess. Teal Wicks performed "For Good" from the Broadway musical Wicked. Shelley Thomas performed Habaytak Bel Saif, an Arabic song made famous by Lebanese singer Fairuz. And Justin Guarini closed the night with a guitar & vocal performance of "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley.

Other theater vets in attendance at the event included: Heather Raffo, Gary Milner, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Nadia Dajani, and Damian Humbley.

