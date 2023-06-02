Photo: First Look at the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Ahead of Previews Beginning Next Week

Immersive Everywhere’s critically acclaimed production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show begins previews June 6 and hosts its Opening Night June 25, 2023. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK’s longest-running immersive production will make its American and New York debut in Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.

A new portrait photo of the cast has also been released, and can be seen below!

The company of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby (Aloha Boricua), Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway (Oklahoma at Mac-Haydn Theatre), Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan (“Asleep, Awake”), Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan (Tammany Hall), Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker (Hurts to Hate You A Little at The Wild Project), Keivon Akbari as George Wilson (Tosca Tehran at Atlantic Theater Company), Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilson (Importance of Being Earnest), Mya Rosado-Tran as Charlie McKee (Off-Broadway debut), Nicholas Caycedo as Joey (Good Morning New York), Kiki Burns as Lucille (Legally Blonde at CDA Summer Theatre), Anika Braganza as Gilda (singer, songwriter with The Braganza Sisters), Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes (Murder For Two), and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer (Mr. Holland’s Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse), and stage managers Kristin Dwyer (Production Stage Manager), Emily Venezia (Assistant Stage Manager) and Rachael Wilkin (Assistant Stage Manager).

In addition to Alexander Wright, the creative and design team includes Holly Beasley- Garrigan (Choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (Set Design), Shoko Kambara (US Art Director), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Phil Grainger (UK Sound Design), Peter Fitzgerald (US Sound Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Tom Schall (Fight Director), Claire McKenzie (Music Director) and The Casting Collaborative - Jason Styres & Gregory Jafari Van Acker (Casting). The original score was composed and produced by Glen Andrew Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangements and additional composition by David Sims.

Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new immersive nightspot. With its own private entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will directly enter Gatsby Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space will deliver audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, stories and wonders straight out of the 1920s.

Upon purchase of your ticket to The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show, you are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Spend the evening dancing, gossiping and clinking glasses with Nick Carraway, Daisy and Tom Buchanan, Myrtle Wilson, and the perfect host, Mr. Jay Gatsby himself. The champagne flows and the drama unfolds. Dress to the nines and join this heart racing, immersive theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic tale direct from London after 7 years of sold-out performances. Welcome back to the roaring twenties!

The environment is designed to deliver an all-encompassing experience from the moment you enter Gatsby Mansion you will be transported back to the roaring 1920’s. You may have the unique chance to meet Mr. Gatsby in his exclusive bar. You may have the opportunity to follow the other guests into smaller rooms and spaces, with Mr. Gatsby himself, if you are so lucky! You need only interact as much as you are comfortable to – if you prefer to observe from the side-lines, please do. In fact, Mr. Gatsby often enjoys doing exactly that himself! 1920s dress code is encouraged but not compulsory.

Gatsby Mansion is the newest immersive nightspot in New York City. The space will open with the premiere of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show and will feature additional creative events debuting late this year.

The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show is the UK’s longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including Ireland, South Korea and Belgium (in three different languages).

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook launched a new company in 2019, Immersive Everywhere, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences. The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt. Co-Producers include Naoya Kinoshita, VCM AGM, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman among others.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The production first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017, eventually transferring to Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. The production has played in Dublin, Brussels and Seoul and has several other international productions in the pipeline including China and Singapore.

The original production was produced by the Guild of Misrule and created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.