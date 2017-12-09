Photo Coverage: The Dramatists Guild Foundation Celebrates THE BAND'S VISIT Playwright Itamar Moses

THE BAND'S VISIT
Dec. 9, 2017  

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated the work of Itamar Moses at a salon hosted by DGF President Emeritus, Gretchen Cryer on Monday, September 25. He was interviewed by DGF President Andrew Lippa, and spoke about his writing process as well as the creation of his hit Broadway musical, The Band's Visit, co-written with David Yazbeck.

Dramatists Guild Foundation Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the premier creators of the American theater, where award-winning writers share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF supports playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters at all stages of their careers by sponsoring educational programs, offering space to create new works, and providing emergency aid to writers in need. Their work ensures that the art form of theater can thrive, because in nurturing and protecting the creators of today, they guarantee that we'll have the stories of tomorrow.

For more information about the Dramatists Guild Foundation, visit dgf.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

