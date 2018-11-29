Photo Coverage: See Billy Porter, Diana Ross Perform at CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

NBC celebrated the holiday season last night with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," featuring performances by Billy Porter, Diana Ross, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, John Legend, Ella Mai, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Kellie Pickler, Rob Thomas, the New York City Ballet's production of "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker," the Radio City Rockettes and special appearances by Howie Mandel, "Manifest" star Josh Dallas and "New Amsterdam" star Ryan Eggold.

Hosted by "Today" anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, the 86th annual holiday special culminated in the lighting of more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs on the 72-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Wallkill, N.Y.

Diana Ross' new new holiday collection, "Wonderful Christmas Time," is available now.

Tune in to Darci Lynne's first original TV special, "Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas," airing Tuesday, Dec. 11 (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC, featuring guest performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes, Pentatonix and Lindsey Stirling.

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

