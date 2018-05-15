Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018

May. 15, 2018  

Vineyard Theatre's 2018 Gala Fundraiser celebrating Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer and the award-winning theatre company's 35th Anniversary took place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Cody Lassen is the 35th Anniversary Gala Chair and Audible, Inc. is the lead corporate sponsor of the event.

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Performers and speakers included Billy Crudup (HARRY CLARKE), Matt Doyle (BROOKLYNITE), Edie Falco (NIGHT, MOTHER), John Gallagher, Jr. (SPRING AWAKENING), Ira Glass (NPR's This American Life), Michael C. Hall (LAZARUS, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH), Lena Hall (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH), Tony Kushner (ANGELS IN AMERICA), Katharine McPhee (WAITRESS), Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL), and Sherie Rene Scott(EVERYDAY RAPTURE). The evening's entertainment was directed by Dick Scanlan (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE) and Lorin Latarro (WAITRESS).

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.

Follow Vineyard Theatre on Facebook: vineyardtheatrenyc, Twitter: @vineyardtheatre, and Instagram: @vineyardtheatre. www.vineyardtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lorin Latarro

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lorin Latarro

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lorin Latarro

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Rande Greiner and Ken Greiner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Whitney White

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Whitney White

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Cody Lassen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Cody Lassen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Richard Topol and Judy Kuhn

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Judy Kuhn

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Richard Topol

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Richard Topol and Judy Kuhn

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Andrew Durand

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Matt Doyle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Matt Doyle

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Kate Tarker

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Kate Tarker

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Daryl Roth and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Daryl Roth and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon and Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon and Michael Mayer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon, Sarah Stern, Michael Mayer and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon, Sarah Stern, Michael Mayer and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer and Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer and Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Mikaela Bennett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Mikaela Bennett

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Kathleen Chalfant

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Kathleen Chalfant

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Kathleen Chalfant, Daryl Roth and Sam Rudy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Greg Smith, Matt Doyle, Michael Mayer and Amanda Lipitz

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer with his dad

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer with his dad and cousin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Michael Mayer with his dad

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Edie Falco

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Edie Falco

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Edie Falco

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Edie Falco

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Ira Glass Mayer at the Edison Ballroom on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Ira Glass

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Ira Glass

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Ira Glass

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Ira Glass

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Peter Lerman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Peter Lerman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Peter Lerman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jeremy Kushner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jeremy Kushner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jeremy Kushner

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Jeremy Kushner


Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside The Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018 - Part Two
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018 - Part One
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
  • Photo Coverage: Dean Dillon Previews TENNESSEE WHISKEY THE MUSICAL
  • Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal With the Cast of THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY at Barrington Stage
  • Photo Coverage: Condola Rashad Receives Her Portrait at Sardi's

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       