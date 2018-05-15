Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018
Vineyard Theatre's 2018 Gala Fundraiser celebrating Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer and the award-winning theatre company's 35th Anniversary took place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Cody Lassen is the 35th Anniversary Gala Chair and Audible, Inc. is the lead corporate sponsor of the event.
BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Performers and speakers included Billy Crudup (HARRY CLARKE), Matt Doyle (BROOKLYNITE), Edie Falco (NIGHT, MOTHER), John Gallagher, Jr. (SPRING AWAKENING), Ira Glass (NPR's This American Life), Michael C. Hall (LAZARUS, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH), Lena Hall (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH), Tony Kushner (ANGELS IN AMERICA), Katharine McPhee (WAITRESS), Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL), and Sherie Rene Scott(EVERYDAY RAPTURE). The evening's entertainment was directed by Dick Scanlan (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE) and Lorin Latarro (WAITRESS).
Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
