Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Vineyard Theatre Gala 2018

Vineyard Theatre's 2018 Gala Fundraiser celebrating Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer and the award-winning theatre company's 35th Anniversary took place on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Cody Lassen is the 35th Anniversary Gala Chair and Audible, Inc. is the lead corporate sponsor of the event.

BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Performers and speakers included Billy Crudup (HARRY CLARKE), Matt Doyle (BROOKLYNITE), Edie Falco (NIGHT, MOTHER), John Gallagher, Jr. (SPRING AWAKENING), Ira Glass (NPR's This American Life), Michael C. Hall (LAZARUS, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH), Lena Hall (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH), Tony Kushner (ANGELS IN AMERICA), Katharine McPhee (WAITRESS), Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL), and Sherie Rene Scott(EVERYDAY RAPTURE). The evening's entertainment was directed by Dick Scanlan (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE) and Lorin Latarro (WAITRESS).

Vineyard Theatre is an Off-Broadway theatre company dedicated to developing and producing bold new plays and musicals by both emerging and established artists. The theater is committed to creating an artistic home for daring and diverse artists and to nurturing their unique voices. For over 35 years the company has sought to produce work that challenges all of us to see ourselves and our world in new ways, and that pushes the boundaries of what theatre can be and do.

Follow Vineyard Theatre on Facebook: vineyardtheatrenyc, Twitter: @vineyardtheatre, and Instagram: @vineyardtheatre. www.vineyardtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Michael Mayer



Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern



Lorin Latarro



Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern



Lorin Latarro



Lorin Latarro



Rande Greiner and Ken Greiner



Whitney White



Whitney White



Cody Lassen



Cody Lassen



Richard Topol and Judy Kuhn



Judy Kuhn



Richard Topol



Richard Topol and Judy Kuhn



Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha



Andrew Durand and Alexandra Socha



Andrew Durand



Alexandra Socha



Alexandra Socha



Alexandra Socha



Matt Doyle



Matt Doyle



Kate Tarker



Kate Tarker



Daryl Roth and Douglas Aibel



Douglas Aibel



Daryl Roth



Daryl Roth and Douglas Aibel



Michael Mayer



Michael Mayer



Michael Mayer



Brandon Victor Dixon and Michael Mayer



Brandon Victor Dixon and Michael Mayer



Brandon Victor Dixon, Sarah Stern, Michael Mayer and Douglas Aibel



Brandon Victor Dixon, Sarah Stern, Michael Mayer and Douglas Aibel



Michael Mayer and Daryl Roth



Michael Mayer and Daryl Roth



Brandon Victor Dixon



Brandon Victor Dixon



Brandon Victor Dixon



Mikaela Bennett



Mikaela Bennett



Kathleen Chalfant



Kathleen Chalfant



Kathleen Chalfant, Daryl Roth and Sam Rudy



Greg Smith, Matt Doyle, Michael Mayer and Amanda Lipitz



Michael Mayer with his dad



Michael Mayer with his dad and cousin



Michael Mayer with his dad



Edie Falco



Edie Falco



Edie Falco



Edie Falco



Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Lena Hall



Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall



Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall



Jonathan Stein and Lena Hall



Ira Glass Mayer at the Edison Ballroom on May 14, 2018 in New York City.



Ira Glass



Ira Glass



Ira Glass



Ira Glass



Peter Lerman



Peter Lerman



Peter Lerman



Jeremy Kushner



Jeremy Kushner



Jeremy Kushner



Jeremy Kushner