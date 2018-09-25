Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of DANIEL'S HUSBAND

DANIEL'S HUSBAND - a new play by Michael McKeever, directed by Joe Brancato - will open this fall Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43 St.)

The cast of the show met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

DANIEL'S HUSBAND enjoyed considerable success last season when it debuted atPrimary Stages, and Mr. Snowdon is pleased to announce the return of the play's entire original cast for this much-anticipated transfer: Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler.

DANIEL'S HUSBAND is Mr. McKeever's contemporary American play about two men - the personification of the perfect couple - who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. A turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, and they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.

Producer Ted Snowdon states, "We are so lucky to be able to bring back our five original cast members, the perfect ensemble for this smart, romantic and provocative new play. We are also fortunate to have the ideal intimate space for DANIEL'S HUSBAND, the Westside Upstairs. As well, we have added new elements - both design and dramaturgical - that expand the production's striking vision since its debut over a year ago."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Satge and set design



