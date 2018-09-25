Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of DANIEL'S HUSBAND

Sep. 25, 2018  

DANIEL'S HUSBAND - a new play by Michael McKeever, directed by Joe Brancato - will open this fall Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43 St.)

The cast of the show met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

DANIEL'S HUSBAND enjoyed considerable success last season when it debuted atPrimary Stages, and Mr. Snowdon is pleased to announce the return of the play's entire original cast for this much-anticipated transfer: Anna Holbrook, Lou Liberatore, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn and Leland Wheeler.

DANIEL'S HUSBAND is Mr. McKeever's contemporary American play about two men - the personification of the perfect couple - who happen to have conflicting views of relationships. A turn of events forces them to face the consequences of their differences, and they learn that they are living in a world where fundamental rights aren't always so fundamental.

Producer Ted Snowdon states, "We are so lucky to be able to bring back our five original cast members, the perfect ensemble for this smart, romantic and provocative new play. We are also fortunate to have the ideal intimate space for DANIEL'S HUSBAND, the Westside Upstairs. As well, we have added new elements - both design and dramaturgical - that expand the production's striking vision since its debut over a year ago."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

"Daniel's Husband"

Satge and set design

Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Leland Wheeler

Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Leland Wheeler

Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Leland Wheeler

Playwright Michael McKeever, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn, director Joe Brancato, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Leland Wheeler

Playwright Michael McKeever, Matthew Montelongo, Ryan Spahn, director Joe Brancato, Lou Liberatore, Anna Holbrook and Leland Wheeler

Ryan Spahn

Ryan Spahn

Ryan Spahn

Ryan Spahn

Ryan Spahn

Lou Liberatore

Lou Liberatore

Lou Liberatore

Matthew Montelongo

Matthew Montelongo

Matthew Montelongo

Matthew Montelongo

Matthew Montelongo

Leland Wheeler

Leland Wheeler

Leland Wheeler

Anna Holbrook

Anna Holbrook

Anna Holbrook

Michael McKeever and Joe Brancato

Michael McKeever and Joe Brancato

Lou Liberatore and Ryan Spahn

Lou Liberatore and Ryan Spahn

Lou Liberatore and Ryan Spahn

Cast and creative team

Michael McKeever and Ryan Spahn

Michael McKeever and Ryan Spahn

Cast and creative team

Joe Brancato and Lou Liberatore

Anna Holbrook and Leland Wheeler

Cast and creative team

The Script

