Photo Coverage: Me-Wow! CATS Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

Oct. 15, 2017  

Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Cats just celebrated its 500th performance on Broadway, and BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!

Now in performances at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street) the first-ever Broadway revival of Cats will play its final performance at 8 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2017 after 16 previews and 593 regular performances. Preview performances of Cats began Thursday, July 14, 2016 followed by a Sunday, July 31, 2016 opening night.

The Cats National Tour will officially open at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, in January 2019 before traveling to additional cities throughout the country, including Chicago, Durham, and Los Angeles. The full tour schedule and other information will be announced shortly.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (currently home to Lloyd Webber's newest hit, School of Rock - The Musical), where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. Cats was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

The cast of Cats

The cast of Cats

Mamie Parris and Tyler Hanes

