Photo Coverage: Inside MCC Theater's 'Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night'

Article Pixel Nov. 4, 2019  

MCC Theater held their one-night-only benefit fundraiser, Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Garage.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The performers included Tony and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Tony Award nominees Thomas Sadoski and Yul Vazquez, and Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, Samantha Mathis, Mj Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried.

The event was co-hosted by Team Captains Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Judith Light ("Transparent"), Piper Perabo ("Turn Up Charlie"), and Peter Hedges (Ben is Back). They and their teams faced off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion!

Food and beverage was provided by a variety of vendors from bars and restaurants around MCC's new Hell's Kitchen home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, and the evening concluded with a Champion's Dance Party. A silent auction including wine, theater tickets, travel, and unique experiences also took place.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Juliana Margulies, Judith Light, Alan Cumming, Samantha Mathis and Margo Martindale

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei

Judith Light and Marisa Tomei

Judith Light and Marisa Tomei

Judith Light and Marisa Tomei

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Peter Hedges

Katie Holmes and Judith Light

Katie Holmes, Peter Hedges and Judith Light

Katie Holmes, Peter Hedges and Judith Light

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes

attends MCC Theater's Inaugural All-Star "Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night" at the Garage on November 03, 2019 in New York City.

Geneva Carr and Mackenzie Meehan

Geneva Carr and Mackenzie Meehan

Geneva Carr and Mackenzie Meehan

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr

Mackenzie Meehan

Mackenzie Meehan

Mackenzie Meehan

Judith Light

Judith Light

Judith Light

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly

Evan Jonigkeit

Zosia Mamet

Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet

Helene Yorke

Helene Yorke

Helene Yorke

Thomas Sadoski

Thomas Sadoski

Jessica Hecht

Jessica Hecht

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

Blake West, Bernard Telsey, Robert LuPone and William Cantler



