Photo Coverage: Inside MCC Theater's 'Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night'

MCC Theater held their one-night-only benefit fundraiser, Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Garage.

The performers included Tony and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Tony Award nominees Thomas Sadoski and Yul Vazquez, and Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, Samantha Mathis, Mj Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried.

The event was co-hosted by Team Captains Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Judith Light ("Transparent"), Piper Perabo ("Turn Up Charlie"), and Peter Hedges (Ben is Back). They and their teams faced off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion!

Food and beverage was provided by a variety of vendors from bars and restaurants around MCC's new Hell's Kitchen home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, and the evening concluded with a Champion's Dance Party. A silent auction including wine, theater tickets, travel, and unique experiences also took place.

Juliana Margulies, Judith Light, Alan Cumming, Samantha Mathis and Margo Martindale



Marisa Tomei



Marisa Tomei



Marisa Tomei



Judith Light and Marisa Tomei



Judith Light and Marisa Tomei



Judith Light and Marisa Tomei



Katie Holmes



Katie Holmes and Peter Hedges



Katie Holmes and Judith Light



Katie Holmes, Peter Hedges and Judith Light



Katie Holmes, Peter Hedges and Judith Light



Katie Holmes



Katie Holmes



Katie Holmes



Geneva Carr and Mackenzie Meehan



Geneva Carr and Mackenzie Meehan



Geneva Carr and Mackenzie Meehan



Geneva Carr



Geneva Carr



Mackenzie Meehan



Mackenzie Meehan



Mackenzie Meehan



Judith Light



Judith Light



Judith Light



Michael Kelly



Michael Kelly



Evan Jonigkeit



Zosia Mamet



Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet



Helene Yorke



Helene Yorke



Helene Yorke



Thomas Sadoski



Thomas Sadoski



Jessica Hecht



Jessica Hecht



Jocelyn Bioh



Jocelyn Bioh



Jane Krakowski



Jane Krakowski



Jane Krakowski



Jane Krakowski



Blake West, Bernard Telsey, Robert LuPone and William Cantler