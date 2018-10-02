Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon with Kyle Jarrow!

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Tony Award nominee Kyle Jarrow on Monday, October 1, at a salon hosted by DGF Advisory Board Member Kara Unterberg. Kyle presented songs from across his entire body of work, and the evening featured performances from Tony Award nominee Lauren Worsham.

Jarrow was nominated for a Tony award for his book of Spongebob Squarepants. He is creator and executive producer of the TV series "Valor," streaming now on Netflix. His digital series "Lost Generation" (with music by Duncan Sheik) is now streaming on Verizon's go90 platform. Kyle's plays include A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant (Obie Award), The Wildness (Lortel Award nominee), Whisper House (now playing in London), Noir, Love Kills and Hostage Song. Kyle penned the film Armless, which was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival. In addition to his writing work, he leads the rock band Sky-Pony with his wife Lauren Worsham. Their debut album Beautiful Monster is available from Knitting Factory Records.

Dramatists Guild Foundation Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the writers of the American theater where award-winning dramatists share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education and resources across the country.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

