THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Article Pixel Nov. 16, 2019  

EIleen Atkins, currently starring in The Height of the Storm on Broadway, has been honored with a portrait at Sardi's!

BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling, and you can check out photos below!

Eileen Atkins is a three-time Olivier Award-winning actress and four-time Tony Award nominee. She originated the role of Madeleine in the original London production of The Height of the Storm in 2018. She is widely known for her BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning performance in "Cranford", as well as major roles in "Upstairs Downstairs" and "Doc Martin." She last appeared with Manhattan Theatre Club on Broadway in Doubt. She has received Best Actress Tony nominations for her work in The Killing of Sister George, Vivat! Vivat Regina!, Indiscretions opposite Jude Law and Retreat from Moscow opposite John Lithgow.

Off-Broadway appearances include Vita & Virginia, which she wrote and co-starred opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and A Room of One's Own, for which she won the Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards.

Atkins' West End appearances include Semi-Detached opposite Lawrence Olivier, The Unexpected Man and Honour. She won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the latter two, and the Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award for Peter Hall's production of The Winter's Tale. She co-created "Upstairs Downstairs" and "The House of Eliott," and won the Evening Standard Award for Best Screenplay for Mrs. Dalloway.

Films include "Gosford Park," "The Hours" and "Paddington 2". She can be seen most recently as Queen Mary in Netflix's "The Crown." In 2001, Eileen Atkins was made a Dame of the British Empire for services to drama.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce and Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins and Max Klimavicius

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce and Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce and Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce and Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Jonathan Pryce

Photo Coverage: Eileen Atkins Receives Portrait at Sardi's
Dame Eileen Atkins

