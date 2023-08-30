Phoenix Live Arts Festival Comes to Nyack in September

The festival runs from September 28 to October 21, 2023.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Building on the success of its critically-acclaimed inaugural festival in 2022, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Elise Stone and Executive Director Craig Smith, will present its Second Annual Phoenix Live Arts Festival (www.nyackartsfestival.com) from September 28 to October 21, 2023 in and around Nyack, NY.  The festival features world-class theater, music, dance, family shows and one-of-a-kind performances. There will be four indoor and outdoor productions, partnerships with Children’s Shakespeare Company and Emotions Physical Theatre, and special events all over downtown Nyack.  Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is a prominent producer of classical theater which was founded in NYC in 2004 and now makes Rockland County its second artistic home.  

 

The presenters aspire to create an arts festival to rival the national arts festivals, celebrating classical theater, classical music and the community of Nyack.  Presented during the Hudson Valley Fall Foliage season, the festival features immersive theater and live performance programs, all in nontraditional spaces.  These include a stage version of "Crime and Punishment" by Dostoevsky, four solo plays, one dance work, an improvised Regency Era production, two plays by and for kids, a staged reading, a musical concert, a poetry slam and a community theater "Dracula."  Dates and details of all events of the festival are listed below.

 

Over 25 local businesses are participating as festival sponsors.  Beside individual promotions, they are providing over $5,000 in prizes for a drawing (no purchase necessary) to be held at the end of the festival.  Prizes will include dinners, merchandise and a night in a Nyack hotel. 

 

Festival goers will be urged to try out at Nyack’s many first rate restaurants and shopping boutiques, visit local businesses and enjoy the town’s vibrant night-life.  Covering just a little over one walkable square mile, Nyack packs in an array of first-class restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, lively night spots, and hiking, biking and river recreation opportunities.  The town is accessible to the Governor Mario Cuomo bridge pathway, with its majestic vistas of the Hudson River.

 

For all tickets and further info, go to the Festival's website, Click Here.  Flexible pass: https://tinyurl.com/2un5fc3m.

 

Festival Executive Director and Founder is Craig Smith; Artistic Director is Elyse Stone.




