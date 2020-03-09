Peri Mauer's Trio For Flute, Harp, & Marimba Comes to Bard College

Pixeliance, for flute, harp, and marimba, composed by Peri Mauer, will be performed by Patricia Spencer, flute, Sara Cutler, harp, and Jon Clancy, marimba, at Bard College in the László Z. Bitó '60 Conservatory Building on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 8pm.

The program,Da Capo Chamber Players Celebrate Bard, includes music by Joan Tower, Tan Dun, Peri Mauer, John Halle, Kyle Gann, Elizabeth Brown, and Corey Chang. FREE admission, and a reception will follow the concert. https://www.bard.edu/news/events/event/?eid=136387&date=1583881200

Peri Mauer's piece Pixeliance was composed in 2012 and revised in 2017. It is a bright, colorful piece in one movement, animated by vibrant spirit of dancelike gestures and textural elements moving forward with playful optimism. The inspiration for a piece usually comes to me in some sort of a visual, textural manifestation within a generative emotion. The combination of flute, harp, and marimba sparked my imagination for this composition by creating the unique timbral essence I sought to transform this particular vision into Pixeliance.





