Paulo Szot to Take Part in Bernstein's MASS Live Pre-Concert Panel

A virtual panel discussion will be livestreamed on Ravinia's Facebook page just prior to the broadcast of "Bernstein's Mass at Ravinia," beginning at 8:15PM Central Time.

Ravinia President and CEO Welz Kauffman and Chief Conductor and Curator Marin Alsop will be joined by the Tony Award-winning singer/actor Paulo Szot, Chicago Children's Choir and Vocality Artistic Director Josephine Lee, and Highland Park High School Band Director Joshua Chodoroff. The panel will be moderated by WFMT-FM Vice President and General Manager George Preston.

Tune into the livestream: https://www.facebook.com/RaviniaFestival/





