Patti LuPone, Bryan Cranston, Sally Field and More to be Featured in 'Broadway's Best Shows' Livestreamed Events

Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the weekly one-night-only "Spotlight On Plays" series beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020 to benefit The Actors Fund. The new series will launch with David Mamet's NOVEMBER starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols on Thursday, May 7, the eve of President Harry Truman's birthday, followed by Joshua Harmon's acclaimed play SIGNIFICANT OTHER, reuniting the original Broadway cast, on Thursday, May 14, and A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field on Thursday, May 21.

The one-night-only events will be livestreamed each Thursday at 8PM EST/5PM PST on The Actors Fund YouTube channel and Broadway's Best Shows YouTube and Facebook channels. These productions will only be available at the designated streaming time and are free to access. Donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged. Additional productions will be announced shortly.

THURSDAY, MAY 7 AT 8PM EST/5PM PST

NOVEMBER

Starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols Written and Directed by David Mamet Set a few days before the election, NOVEMBER follows the misadventures of a day in the life of U.S. president Charles Smith.. Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards, NOVEMBER is produced by Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

THURSDAY, MAY 14 AT 8PM EST/5PM PST

SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Starring Gideon Glick, John Behlman, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie Directed by Trip Cullman Written by Joshua Harmon All of Jordan Berman's best friends are setting a date...and he can't even get one. Now when he needs brunch plans, emergency dating advice, or just someone to commiserate and eat carbs with, he has to compete for attention with their new significant others. Of course he's so happy for them, but Jordan is struggling to keep up with how fast everyone else is changing. Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold, SIGNIFICANT OTHER is produced by Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter. SIGNIFICANT OTHER was originally produced Off-Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company at the Laura Pels Theatre.

THURSDAY, MAY 21 AT 8PM EST/5PM PST

LOVE LETTERS

Starring Bryan Cranston and Sally Field Directed by Jerry Zaks Written by A.R. Gurney LOVE LETTERS is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. They were both seven years old. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other. Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards, LOVE LETTERS is produced by Broadway's Best Shows, Jim Glaub and Jacob Soroken Porter.

