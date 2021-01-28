'Passport to the Arts' Announces Offerings for Families with Children, Teens, and Adults with Disabilities Spring 2021
Offerings include programs with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the New York City Ballet, and more.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its Passport to the Arts Spring 2021 season, with a variety of classes, performances, and bonus content offered virtually, designed for children, teens, and adults with disabilities and their families.
Passport to the Arts provides a welcoming, accessible, and affordable introduction to the performing arts at Lincoln Center at no cost.
Offerings include programs with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the New York City Ballet, the New York Philharmonic, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.
Spring 2021 Season Highlights Include:
-
Exploration of a story in shadow led by Animator and Multimedia Artist Miwa Matreyek
-
Interactive workshop with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts following the adventures of choreographer Isadora Duncan, through the archived postcards of her travels
-
Interactive chamber music concert with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
-
Adapted dance workshop to learn excerpts of Mark Morris's beloved dance L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato with Mark Morris Dance Company
All programs are inclusively designed especially for families with children, teens, or adults with disabilities. Families will receive pre-visit materials, including social narratives, photos, and links before each program. All programs take place via Zoom.
Registration is free and available for families with children, teens, or adults with disabilities. Visit here to register for the Passport to the Arts Spring Season. Further details are available at LincolnCenter.org.
In addition, as part of Lincoln Center's commitment to serving audiences of all abilities, supplemental materials for those with disabilities are available at Passport at Home as companion offerings to many of the works of art featured on Lincoln Center at Home.
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever mi...
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser
Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to “Save Birdland”...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris
It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's firs...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 25- Remembering Jonathan Larson
On this day, we celebrate the life and career of Jonathan Larson, who passed away on this day in 1996....
RENT Original Cast and Crew Members Reflect on the Show's Premiere and Losing Jonathan Larson, 25 Years Ago Today
On January 25, 1996, Rent premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop. Earlier that morning, the show's writer and creator, Jonathan Larson, died of an...