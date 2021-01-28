'Passport to the Arts' Announces Offerings for Families with Children, Teens, and Adults with Disabilities Spring 2021

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced its Passport to the Arts Spring 2021 season, with a variety of classes, performances, and bonus content offered virtually, designed for children, teens, and adults with disabilities and their families.

Passport to the Arts provides a welcoming, accessible, and affordable introduction to the performing arts at Lincoln Center at no cost.

Offerings include programs with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, the New York City Ballet, the New York Philharmonic, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Spring 2021 Season Highlights Include:

Exploration of a story in shadow led by Animator and Multimedia Artist Miwa Matreyek

Interactive workshop with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts following the adventures of choreographer Isadora Duncan, through the archived postcards of her travels

Interactive chamber music concert with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Adapted dance workshop to learn excerpts of Mark Morris's beloved dance L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato with Mark Morris Dance Company



All programs are inclusively designed especially for families with children, teens, or adults with disabilities. Families will receive pre-visit materials, including social narratives, photos, and links before each program. All programs take place via Zoom.

Registration is free and available for families with children, teens, or adults with disabilities. Visit here to register for the Passport to the Arts Spring Season. Further details are available at LincolnCenter.org.

In addition, as part of Lincoln Center's commitment to serving audiences of all abilities, supplemental materials for those with disabilities are available at Passport at Home as companion offerings to many of the works of art featured on Lincoln Center at Home.